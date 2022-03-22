How to defeat Demi-Human Queen Maggie in Elden Ring

Demi-Humans are a pretty common sight in the Lands Between. You will encounter them a lot as you traverse the Limgrave region. You can even find them in various dungeons and on beaches. One thing you might not be prepared for is the massive Demi-Human Queen Maggie who resides in Mt. Gelmir near the Hermit Village. This Demi-Human has grown to a great height and learned to use magic. Here is how you defeat Demi-Human Queen Maggie in Elden Ring.

Demi-Human Queen Maggie location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Demi-Human Queen Maggie is located in the Hermit Village on Mt. Gelmir. Getting there isn’t extremely easy, however. Once you reach the Altus Plateau, you will want to head west to the river at the base of Mt. Gelmir. Follow the river until you reach the fort at the end. Go to the left of the fort to where the magma is. Go to the other side of the magma and continue along the path to find the village. On the other side of the village is where you will find the boss.

Demi-Human Queen Maggie attacks

Maggie has a few attacks that can hit hard if you aren’t prepared. Despite her knowing magic, she doesn’t use too much of it and will mostly resort to using her staff like a club. Here are the attacks you will need to worry about.

Staff slam – Maggie will slam her staff onto the ground in front of her. This creates an AOE around where the staff hits.

Glintstone Shard – Maggie will fire off glintstone shards when you are a distance away from her. These don’t hurt too bad and are pretty easy to dodge.

Cystal Burst – Maggie will use the Crystal Burst spell. If you happen to get cause in it, the crystals can heavily damage you.

Swipe – Maggie will swipe with her staff and sometimes her arm. Easy to jump over while on Torrent.

How to defeat Demi-Human Queen Maggie

Maggie is easy to defeat, but if you are having trouble, we suggest you grab the Site of Grace that is behind her. This will prevent you from needing to ride a long distance to reach her again. Starting off the fight, Maggie is surrounded by allies that will help her. You can safely ignore Maggie and go for the allies. This will help in the long run since you won’t have a bunch of spells coming at you from different directions. You can also summon a spirit to help keep Maggie busy while you deal with her allies.

We suggest taking Maggie on while on horseback. Torrent will help keep you moving and avoid getting smacked by Maggie’s staff or hit by a spell. Try to stick to Maggie’s back. This will help minimize the damage she can deal to you. You can also safely perform ranged attacks as long as you keep moving. Firing off Swift Glintstone Shards is a viable method of defeating her while keeping yourself at a distance. Just remember that she knows spells as well.