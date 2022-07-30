How to defeat Dokugumon in Digimon Survive

The first boss fight you come across in Digimon Survive is with Dokugumon, a giant spider with poisonous attacks and sticky webs. After you remove the webs from a desk in the classroom, you discover Aoi has gone missing, captured and trapped by Dokugumon. The only way to save her is to defeat Dokugumon and its minions. After an early cutscene where you use your newly found spirit lamp to burn and weaken Dokugumon, the tactical portion of the encounter begins.

Strategies for fighting Dokugumon

The fight with Dokugumon takes place in a large room without many obstacles to worry about. It spawns in the corner, away from its three smaller minions. Because of this, it’s a good idea to isolate each enemy and fight them one by one. This gives you some amount of safety in numbers, which is important for keeping both Labramon and Agumon alive (a requirement for the fight). More importantly, this also makes it easier to attack from the sides and behind, both of which will give you hefty damage bonuses. This is especially useful for Dokugumon, given its large health pool. It’s important to take out the minions first, though, to avoid getting overwhelmed later when more of them show up. Agumon should be valuable here in particular, since these enemies are all weak to fire damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you bring Dokugumon’s health down in the first phase, a cutscene plays in which two more minions are summoned in a far corner of the room. In retaliation, Agumon gets a burst of energy, unlocking its first evolution and transforming into Tyrannomon. This makes the last part of the fight a bit easier than the first, since Tyrannomon’s damage is boosted significantly over Agumon’s. The best method here is similar to the first phase. Just isolate targets and do your best to use flanking to your advantage. For this phase, however, it’s less important which order you take on each enemy, since you won’t have to worry about any more reinforcements.