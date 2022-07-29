When you first begin the game, you’ll recruit Agumon. But as you progress through the game and fight tougher monsters, you’ll need more than just Agumon to win. That’s where recruiting other Digimon comes in. By recruiting other Digimon to your party, you’ll be able to have more powerful allies on your team and dominate battles with ease. However, recruiting Digimon in Digimon Survive isn’t easy.

How to recruit Digimon in Digimon Survive

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re able to explore the school for the first time, you’ll gain the ability to start recruiting Digimon. To recruit a Digimon, you’ll have to talk to it in battle. To those who played any of the titles in the Shin Megami Tensei (SMT) series, this game’s recruiting system will feel familiar to you. Just the demons in SMT, the Digimon will ask you three questions and you’ll be given four responses to choose from. At the top of the screen will be a bar that represents the Digimon’s affection. Depending on what you say, the bar will fill up or go down. Each response will have the following effects:

Increase the Digimon's affection meter by two

Increase the Digimon's affection meter by one

Lower the Digimon's affection meter by two

Lower the Digimon's affection meter by one

When you first encounter the Digimon, you won’t know which is the correct answer. So, it’s unlikely that you’ll recruit the Digimon on the first go around. But after the first couple of attempts, you’ll understand the Digimon’s personality and what it desires in an answer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you manage to successfully talk to the Digimon, you can either ask them for items or recruit them. Now, even if you’ve talked to them, you’ll notice that there’s a “success rate” right above the “be my friend” option. There are two ways to increase your success rate with enemy Digimon. The first way is to increase your Digimon’s level to be higher than the enemy you’re trying to recruit. The second way is to increase your Karma that correlates with that Digimon’s specific attribute.