Sonic Frontiers has many enemy forces waiting to rob you of your rings, and Guardians are the most fearsome of them all. Guardians are unique world bosses in the three open-world locations. They will roam the open world, awaiting for you to approach them before they engage in combat. Defeating these enemies is optional for most areas, but the rewards are worth the risk. This guide will explain how to defeat Guardians in Sonic Frontiers.

How defeating Guardians works in Sonic Frontiers

Guardians are towering behemoths roaming the various landscapes. They can often be seen from a great distance, and they won’t engage unless you close that distance. Make sure you’re ready to fight them before you approach them. You must first learn their attack patterns to give yourself an edge when fighting Guardians.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each Guardian has several weak spots to attack. Press the right stick in to lock on to a Guardian’s weak points. Some of these weak points can be attacked with an ability in Sonic’s arsenal. Basic combo attacks and Homing Attacks are the best two methods of consistent damage when fighting enemy Guardians.

Some Guardians may have defenses you must take down before their weak points are vulnerable. Careful use of the Sonic booms and Cyloop special skills can mitigate Guardian defenses and allow you to strike their weak points. As a Guardian loses each core, their attacks will grow in power, and they will become unpredictable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Do your best to recognize their attack patterns and avoid their defenses to give yourself an edge against these enemies. Defeating Guardians is the only way to get Portal Gear. A Portal Gear is used to open Portals. Each Portal will let you travel to a Cyber Space level scattered around the open world Sonic Frontiers has to offer.