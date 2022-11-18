There are eight Gym Leaders for you to find and battle against in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Brassius is one of these Gym Leaders. They will be the Grass-type Gym Leader, and you will want to prepare to take down all of the Pokémon they have in their team to earn their badge. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Gym Leader Brassius in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Gym Leader Brassius Pokémon weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of Brassius’ Pokémon will be a type of Grass-type Pokémon. They will be weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type moves. You will want to avoid using Water, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon against this team as Grass-type Pokémon and their attacks will be super-effective against them.

Brassius’ first Pokémon

The first Pokémon you will fight against will be a Petilil, a Grass-type. Petilil should not be too much of a threat, especially if you can optimize Fire-type attacks. It will be level 16.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brassius’ second Pokémon

The second Pokémon you will fight against while battling Brassius will be Smoliv, another Grass-type. You will want to follow the same strategy as the previous encounter, sticking to the same or similar Pokémon. Smoliv is also going to be level 16.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brassius’ third Pokémon

The final Pokémon Brassius will use in battle will be Sudowoodo, a Rock-type. Despite it being a Rock-type, Brassius will use a Tera Form and have it become a Grass-type. It will have access to its typical Rock-based attack, so some Fire and Flying-type Pokémon might not be safe, but you can still use Ice, Poison, or Bug-types against it. Sudowoodo will be level 17.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon defeating Sudowoodo in its Tera form, you will earn the Grass-type Gym Leader Badge.