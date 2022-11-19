How to defeat Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the many challenges that you can take on in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the Path of Legends. This story path is initiated by Arven while at school. It is there that he tasks you with hunting down the different Titan Pokémon across Paldea and defeating them. The first of the Titans on the list is Klawf, the Stone Cliff Titan. This giant crab roams the cliffsides of Paldea waiting for a challenge. Are you ready to take on a Titan? Here is how you defeat Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find and defeat the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Titans are powerful pokémon that are much larger than their normal counterparts. The Stony Cliff Titan is a massive Klawf that had a bit too much nourishment when it hatched from its egg and now you need to take it down. Once you have completed the tutorial, head out of the east gate in Mesagoza this will take you to South Province Area Three. This cliff-filled area is where you can spot the Stony Cliff Titan on one of the rock walls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you make your way through South Province Area Three toward Artazon, pay attention to the rock walls around you. The Titan in this area appears a mere stone’s throw away from the town and is hard to miss. Before you take on this Titan, make sure to stop in at Artazon and heal your pokémon if they need it. We recommend you fight the Stony Cliff Titan around levels 15 to 20.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To initiate the battle, walk up to where the Titan is and it will hop off the cliff face and challenge you. Be prepared with a fighting-type pokémon such as Flamigo or Riolu, grass-type pokémon such as Capsakid, or a water-type pokémon such as Wigglett or Psyduck. Since Klawf is a rock-type, any of these pokémon types will be strong against it. When the battle starts, you will see a large health bar appear at the top of the screen. Hit Klawf with any of the move types listed above and it should go down quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Klawf’s health gets low, Klawf will run away down the cliff. Follow it down and you will get a cutscene where Klawk powers up using a mysterious herb. Arven will join you immediately after for another battle. Keep using grass, water, or fighting-type moves and Klawf will go down again in no time. Once Klawf’s health reaches zero, it will be defeated.