The Dawn Stone is a specific evolution item that you need to locate if you want to evolve specific Pokémon you acquire while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For those who want collect every Pokémon in the game, finding this will be essential, but it won’t be an easy item to locate. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Dawn Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Dawn Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can visit a specific location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that will get you a Dawn Stone. You can travel to this location relatively easily, but reaching it might take some time. We recommend making your way to the northwest of the academy and proceeding to the Cascarrafa before making your way through the Asado Desert. Continue going to the west until you reach the Pokémon Center outside Porto Marinada, and then follow the path to the east. Your goal is to reach the city of Medali. This will be a good location to reach your final destination and grab your Dawn Stone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to make your way west of Medali and proceed up a hill to where you should see a handful of ruins on the hill. Inside the ruins will be a glowing Poké Ball, representing an item on the ground. Grab this item, and it will be a Dawn Stone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, this is only one method to unlock the Dawn Stone. Similar to the other evolution stones, these will be available as you progress through the game. If they are like the Fire Stone, Water Stone, Leaf Stone, and Thunder Stone, they should be available for sale at the Delibird Presents store, but you have to progress through the game’s story and defeat more Gym Leaders to unlock them. When they do unlock, grab them from your heart’s content at the store. We are unsure about this information, but we will update this page when we learn more.