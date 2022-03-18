The last of the Four Fiends you will face, Kraken is no pushover. With extremely long ranged AoEs, environmental hazards, and disjointed attacks, Kraken can deal massive damage at any point during the fight. However, with some proper preparation and situational awareness, you can thread a victory through this proverbial needle. Here’s how to defeat Kraken in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Kraken’s first phase introduces you to his incredible speed and range. Kraken can jump attack targets at will, owing to his tentacles that can extend out to do damage. In addition, Kraken has access to several AoE attacks that can cause problems due to his low wind-up and fast animations. Here are all of Kraken’s Phase 1 attacks:

Basic Attacks : Kraken’s reach is extremely long. In addition to the normal one-two swipe combo, Kraken and extend out for a third attack — if you aren’t nearly halfway across the arena, you can get tagged by this hit. Thankfully, you can dodge to the side to avoid it entirely. A variation of this is a triple smash on the ground which has less vertical reach, but greater AoE potential.

: Kraken’s reach is extremely long. In addition to the normal one-two swipe combo, Kraken and extend out for a third attack — if you aren’t nearly halfway across the arena, you can get tagged by this hit. Thankfully, you can dodge to the side to avoid it entirely. A variation of this is a triple smash on the ground which has less vertical reach, but greater AoE potential. Squish : Kraken will attempt to smash a target with his two hands. This attack cannot be parried.

: Kraken will attempt to smash a target with his two hands. This attack cannot be parried. Spinning Blast : Kraken will spin quickly on the spot, dealing damage with his tentacles. This attack can be parried.

: Kraken will spin quickly on the spot, dealing damage with his tentacles. This attack can be parried. Rush : Kraken lowers his body and aims at a target briefly before bull-rushing the target. This attack can be parried, but has multiple hits and can tag you repeatedly. Immediately after Rush, however…

: Kraken lowers his body and aims at a target briefly before bull-rushing the target. This attack can be parried, but has multiple hits and can tag you repeatedly. Immediately after Rush, however… Water Laser : Sucking up water from the pool around you, Kraken will fire a water laser covering a 140 degree area in front of him. Standing to one side will not only give you safety, but also give you a good window of opportunity to get some attacks in. The laser can be parried, but also can tag you multiple times.

: Sucking up water from the pool around you, Kraken will fire a water laser covering a 140 degree area in front of him. Standing to one side will not only give you safety, but also give you a good window of opportunity to get some attacks in. The laser can be parried, but also can tag you multiple times. Inky Envy : Kraken will fire multiple ink shots in a cone in front of him. This attack can be parried and also Stolen as an instant command.

: Kraken will fire multiple ink shots in a cone in front of him. This attack can be parried and also Stolen as an instant command. Tentacle Crush: Kraken will stomp on an area, before flipping and stomping on another area. This attack cannot be parried and is difficult to dodge, so immediate reaction is required to avoid.

While it may not need mentioning, Kraken is master of the domain of water. As such, this makes him extra susceptible to electric attacks — and you may notice some electrical explosive machines scattered around the arena. While it is tempting, do not explode these in Phase 1 if you can help it. These will become important in Phase 2:

Kraken will use all of the same attacks as Phase 1 with two notable changes.

Rush : Same as in Phase 1, however with a twist. Instead of charging up Water Laser, Kraken will instead dive into the water. This is where those explosive machines will come in to play — by exploding one, you will force Kraken out of the water in a stunned state. If you fail to do this, he will leap out of the water cloaked in a liquid aura, which enhances Kraken significantly. As he leaps out of the water, he will cast Tsunami, which will cover a massive area of the arena and is unparryable.

: Same as in Phase 1, however with a twist. Instead of charging up Water Laser, Kraken will instead dive into the water. This is where those explosive machines will come in to play — by exploding one, you will force Kraken out of the water in a stunned state. If you fail to do this, he will leap out of the water cloaked in a liquid aura, which enhances Kraken significantly. As he leaps out of the water, he will cast Tsunami, which will cover a massive area of the arena and is unparryable. Nova Splash: This attack is the same as Spinning Blast, with one exception: it will fire water orbs off in random directions as well. This attack can be parried.

As with Phase 1, electric attacks are very effective here, especially if he coats himself with water. However, his attack speed slightly increases during Phase 2, so tighter blocking, parrying and movement will be required to fry this squid.