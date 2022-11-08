As you progress through Sonic Frontiers, you will come across these enemies called Guardians; stronger foes that each requires different tactics to take down. While the first Guardian you will fight is Ninja, it won’t take long for you to run into another one called Asura. The Asura Guardians are one of the biggest you will find and also one of the most dangerous. This guide will show you how to defeat the Asura Guardians in Sonic Frontiers.

How to beat Asura Guardian in Sonic Frontiers

When you first run into one of the Asura Guardians, they can be pretty intimidating. They stand very tall and can easily throw you if they end up hitting you. The key feature of an Asura Guardian is the three arm-like appendages surrounding its torso. These arms will swing down and stay stationary on the ground. Wait for this opportunity to strike.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you see an arm slam down for the first time, blue rings will start going out across the land and you will see more of these rings going up the arm. Don’t worry about the blue ones and take the opportunity to run up the arm. Go through the rings for a speed boost and when you hit the top, you will see three spikes on the Guardian’s head.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Attack the first spike continuously until the section of the Asura Guardian breaks. When this happens, you will fall back to the ground and the Guardian will slam another one of its arms. Repeat the steps from earlier and run up the Asura Guardian’s arm by going through the blue rings. When you reach the top, attack the next spike until the section is destroyed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each time you run up a new arm after the first, red rings will appear and red lasers will appear around the spike. The red rings won’t damage you but they will push you away. The red lasers, however, will damage you so be sure to avoid them. Keep running up the arms and attacking the spikes until all of the sections are destroyed and the Asura Guardian is defeated.