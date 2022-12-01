How to defeat the Daemonhost in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

There are a lot of enemy types to deal with in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and one of the most vicious is the Daemonhost, a possessed of Chaos bent on seeing you and your allies destroyed as quickly as possible. If you are unfortunate enough to encounter one of these creatures, you may want to know how to deal with one before taking your chances. We’ve put together this guide to tell you how to defeat the Daemonhost, and give you a few tips on surviving this tough encounter.

Related: Warhammer 40k: Darktide delivers visceral co-op action worthy of the much-loved license – Review

Defeating the Daemonhost in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

First, some quick details on the Daemonhost. This enemy will only appear in missions with the Power Supply Interruption condition, which see all the lights in a mission shut down and leaves you to fend for yourself in near pitch black. The Daemonhost also shares some similarities to Witches from Left 4 Dead. You can tell when one is nearby when you hear whispers, see a large white glow around them, and sometimes a few Poxwalkers worshipping them.

Daemonhosts are no pushover. They can teleport and move incredibly quickly, and if you are unlucky enough to get caught by one and your allies can’t free you fast enough, you’ll be killed outright and need to be rescued later in the mission. They also slowly apply corruption to you thanks to an aura and are an unyielding enemy, so they cannot be staggered by most abilities and weapons, in case they don’t sound scary enough.

Screenshot via Fatshark Youtube

To deal with a Daemonhost, you’ll need to be prepared and coordinate with your allies since dealing with this enemy takes a group effort. Since they only attack a single target, we recommend an Orgyn with the Slab Shield takes the aggro and keeps them busy, making sure to keep moving and using your shield to withstand their barrage of attacks. You can also use a Zealot if an Orgyn isn’t available, but you need to be quick on your feet and dodge with great precision. From there, it’s mainly up to Veterans and Psykers to deal as much damage as possible as quickly as they can.

There are a few options that can help, such as high-damage weapons focused on killing Elite and Specialist enemies or feats that can buff you or nearby allies so you maximize damage. If that sounds like too much hassle or you don’t feel ready, you can always avoid them since there will be a path or route to avoid these encounters, which in some cases is for the best. You’ll get a Penance achievement for your troubles if you manage to kill them.