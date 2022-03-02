How to defeat the Erdtree Avatar in Elden Ring

The Erdtree Avatar is one of the bosses that you will fight multiple of throughout your journey. Any time you find a Minor Erdtree, you can guarantee that one of these bosses will be there to give you a challenge. Despite not having a massive health pool, these bosses hit like a truck and can easily knock you off Torrent and leave you wishing you has leveled up first. Here is how you beat the Erdtree Avatar in Elden Ring.

Erdtree Avatar locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

While we are only showing one location on the map above, you can find multiple Erdtree Avatar bosses by visiting other Minor Erdtrees. They can be found in the following areas:

Weeping Peninsula – Around the center of the area.

Liurnia – Western side, south of the Revenger’s Shack.

Caelid – Northwester section of Caelid, east of the Smoldering Church along the road.

Mountaintops of the Giants – Near the center of the area, north of the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge Site of Grace.

Any of these locations will have an Erdtree Avatar boss that you can fight when you arrive and each boss acts similarly to one another.

Erdtree Avatar attacks

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Erdtree Avatar doesn’t have many attacks, but the attacks it does have hit extremely hard. They are pretty easy to dodge if you are on horseback. Luckily, you can use Torrent during each of the fights. You will need to watch out for the following attacks:

Body Slam – Jumps into the air and slams the ground. This attack deals massive AOE damage.

Staff Slam – The boss will lean back before slamming its staff down. Be careful because this attack as good range even though it doesn’t seem like it.

Slash – The boss will slash with its staff. Once again, this has a surprising amount of range.

Blinding Lights – The final attack in the boss’ arsenal has it firing a series of shining projectiles at you. This will happen if you keep your distance for too long. This attack can deal devastating damage and stun you.

How to defeat the Erdtree Avatar

It’s easy to take the Erdtree Avatar boss down while on horseback. If you are good at maneuvering, hop on Torrent and ride alongside the boss, getting in as many attacks as you can. When you see the boss winding up for an attack, ride away and repeat the process until it is defeated. You can even summon a spirit if you want the boss to have a distraction. This process works with both melee and ranged attacks.

If you don’t plan on staying on your horse, or get knocked off, do you best to avoid the attacks the boss has. The best was to go about attacking this boss is to get behind it. Whenever a big enemy like this comes in, the true Souls method is to hug the behind and attack when you get an opening. Be careful when you see the body slam attack coming and use your horse to make a quick getaway. If you are good at timing, you can easily dodge the AOE of the body slam as the boss connects with the ground.