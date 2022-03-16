How to defeat the Guard Captain in Tunic

The first in a long line of powerful bosses you’ll encounter in Tunic is the Guard Captain, a souped-up version of Rudeling knights you’ll have encountered already. He’s found at the top of Guardhouse 1. Once you open up the way, you’ll have to face off against one regular Rudeling and the Captain himself, who’s keen to show you how he got that promotion.

The Guard Captain certainly packs a punch, and by this point in the game, just a few hits from him will put you out of commission. You’re unlikely to have the shield yet, but rolling gives you a few frames of invincibility that’ll help you dodge attacks and get in close to deal some damage yourself. Focus on the regular Rudeling first, as he has an appropriately rude habit of slashing at you just as you dodge out of the way of one of the good Captain’s attacks. When he’s down, it’s time for Cap.

Guard Captain has two main attacks that he’ll use, with slightly different tells: a sweeping arc slash, like his regular soldiers, and a stabbing attack that hits right in front of him. Keep hammering away at him, but don’t get greedy: try to get in too many strikes at once, and you’ll miss the opportunity to roll out of the way of his next attack.

Preparation is key here, too. If you’ve explored the forest well before heading off to face the Captain, you’ll have happened across your first health potion and a few bombs. The potion is great for restoring your HP if you take a hit or two, and if you manage to get him in the radius, he’ll go down in just a couple of hits from the bombs. He likes to run around, though, so it can be tricky to line up the shot just right.

Just keep at him, use your roll to your advantage, and don’t get greedy, and you’ll have the Guard Captain down in no time. It’ll make ringing the Eastern Bell all the sweeter.