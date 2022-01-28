How to delete save data in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus allows players to explore a different time in the world of Pokémon and get to grips with the very earliest developers of Pokémon and human relationships.

Just like all games, there is a lot to do, and players will have all manner of special or specific actions they want to take in the hunt for things like Shiny Pokémon and the perfect starter.

If, for any reason, you should want to delete your Save Data, you can do so via the steps below:

On the Switch home screen open the System Settings menu via the small cog like button at the bottom. .

Navigate to Data Management, the sixth option down the menu.

Select Delete Save Data, which is the third option down.

Select Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Select which delete option you wish to use.

Confirm you want to delete your save data for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Now, this will delete all your game data, allowing you to start the game all over again, so only use the option if you really need to, as you will lose all your progress. If you just made a small mistake it is probably a better idea to keep playing through the game, as not even the rarest Shiny Pokémon will be worth losing your entire collection and Dex for.