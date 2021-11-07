How to design Eloise’s My Relaxing Reading Room in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

In Animal Crossing New Horizon Happy Home Paradise, you get a job as a home designer tasked with making a character’s vacation home. Your first client will be Eloise, who asks you to make her dream reading room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During your meeting with Eloise, she’ll tell you three items she’ll need to have in her home: a wooden bookshelf, a stack of books, and a rocking chair. So, you’ll need to make sure you incorporate those items. Everything else is left up to you. You’ll have a ton of items to choose from, from a bed all the way down to small pieces of furniture like coffee mugs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you find yourself unsure of what to put down, watch how Eloise reacts to the various items you place. For example, when we put down a fragrance diffuser, she reacted with a heart, indicating that she loves this item. When we put down two of the potted plants, she reacted with an exclamation mark. Her reactions give you an indication of how much she likes those particular items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also mess with the wallpaper, flooring, add in rugs, and change up the color of the items to create a cohesive room that fits the aesthetic Eloise is looking for. When you’re done creating Eloise’s room, talk to her. You’ll get a quick montage of her checking out the room and at the end, she’ll tell you how much she likes it.