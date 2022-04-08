How to destroy dark magic barriers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are two types of magical barriers in the Overworld of the Wonderlands. Both of these barrier types can be destroyed. However, they can’t be destroyed at the same time. You may get the ability to destroy regular magical barriers after progressing a good way through the campaign, but you will need to wait a little bit longer to destroy the dark magic cousins. Here is how you can destroy the dark magic barriers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There aren’t many dark magic barriers in the Wonderlands. You may not even notice they exist until you reach the part of the campaign where you can go to the Drowned Abyss. One of the first dark magic barriers you can find is to the left of the entrance to the Drowned Abyss in the Overworld. Unfortunately, at this time, you won’t be able to break it and get to Lucky Dice on the other side, so you need to continue on with the story.

You won’t be able to destroy the dark magic barriers until you have beaten the campaign. Once you are done with the campaign, head back to the last section of the Overworld. To the right of Ossu-Gol Necropolis, you will see the NPC named Saklas. Talking to him will initiate the Destruction Rains From the Heavens side quest. After accepting the quest, Saklas will hand you a melee upgrade. This melee upgrade will allow you to destroy the dark magic barriers. To destroy them, you simply need to walk up to them and melee them. Each one will gift you a Lucky Dice for destroying it.