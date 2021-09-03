How to disarm traps and how they work in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Traps are tricky devices that you can find in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous that can have negative consequences if they’re sprung on your characters. They’ll do a small amount of damage and potentially cause lasting effects to any character in your party harmed by them. Therefore, understanding how they work and how to disarm them is important. This guide details how to disarm traps in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and how they work.

The way your characters are going to find and notice traps is through passive perception checks. These happen while your characters are moving through the world, so there’s nothing you need to do to make sure they’re on the lookout for these traps. You might want to make sure a character with a higher perception skill check goes into a room first, though.

Once they notice a trap, they’re going to see a massive red area. That red area is what you want to avoid because that’s where the damage will happen. So long as you avoid that red area, the trap will not activate, and none of your characters will receive any damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you want to find the source of the trap. You’ll see a red dotted line leading away from the large red area, and there should be an object you can interact with, allowing your characters to disarm it. Whenever you’re disarming a trap, you want a character using the Trickery skill check. Therefore, you want to make sure the character disarming a trap is the one with the highest Trickery skill, or they have a high Dexterity ability score.

After a trap is successfully disarmed, you’ll gain a small amount of experience completing the task.