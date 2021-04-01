How to dismantle weapons and armor in Outriders

In Outriders, loot is a core part of the game. When you’ve clear the area of enemies, you’ll run around the pickup everything they dropped to add to your arsenal. Some of it will be useful, and you’ll swap it out with anything you’re currently wearing, but most of it stacks up and fills up your inventory. Eventually, you’ll need to dismantle it. While the process is not exactly straightforward, it’s simple, and you can do it from any location, so you don’t have to return to any of the hub locations or be in a friendly area.

You can dismantle your gear by heading into your inventory. You’ll want to make sure you’re in a safe place with no enemies nearby because Outriders does not pause at any point. The game is consistently moving even when you’re on a menu.

In the inventory, hover over any of your gear pieces and mark them. If you’re using a controller, you can mark them by holding them down on the right stick. They’ll have a yellow recycle symbol appear at the center of them in the menu. You can do this for all of the pieces of gear you want to dismantle, your primary weapons, sidearm, helmet, chest plate, leggings, gloves, and boots. Once you’ve completely gone through your inventory, you can click the dismantle button and watch them all disappear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each weapon you dismantle becomes a useful resource. The lower tier items typically end up as scrap, but the uncommon and rare choices become iron, leather, or shards. Titanium is significantly rarer, and you’ll have to go out of your way to acquire it.

Alternatively, if you don’t need any resources, you can always hold on to your gear and sell it at any of the available vendors in Outriders.

