How to dismount your horse during combat in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlords

Combat is a common practice in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlords. Most of the time, you and your army will start a campaign with a horse available to you, making it significantly easier to travel between destinations. During combat, you may want to fight on a horse, but if you also want to change your strategy and attempt to dismount, fight your enemies using your two feet.

How to dismount your house in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlords

You can choose if you want to mount or dismount your horse during combat. All you need to do is look down at your horse and hold the “F” button to get off it. You can also choose to hit the “Z” button to dismount it, but will need to hit the “F” key if you want to get back on your horse. You won’t have the option to return to your horse or get off it during combat when enemies are nearby. You don’t want to attempt to dismount your horse during combat because you will have to come to a full stop to make it happen. You’re better off making the decision early before troops rush after you.

All commanders have the option to make the same decision with their army. If you want your troops to get off of their horse, you need to hit the F5 key. They will dismount and stand near their horses, ready for combat, and continue awaiting your orders. When you want to remount their horses, you must hit the F5 key again, and they will return to riding their mounts.

It’s essential to choose the best time for your troops and yourself to fight on a horse. If your opponents are also combatants riding into combat, chances are you want to remain on your horse to level the playing field. The same goes for if they have no mounted fighters, giving you a clear advantage during the battle. The choice is yours, and the weapons available to you and your army may determine the better choice, along with the skills or perks you have.