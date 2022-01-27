How to distract wild Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

With the new systems in place to catch Pokémon in the wild in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will want to make use of all the latest tools you have to gain the advantage to catch them. While sneaking up on Pokémon gives you a good chance to catch them without a battle happening, you can make that process even easier by distracting them momentarily. Here is how.

To distract a wild Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will need to have berries in your inventory. You can get them from a shop or by completing requests. While the main purpose of berries is to feed them to your Pokémon for various benefits, you can throw them out for wild Pokémon to eat.

If you throw a berry in the vicinity of a wild Pokémon, it will move towards it and begin eating it. During this time, all that Pokémon is focused on is finishing that meal, so take this chance to avoid them or get closer to it and throw a Pokeball.

With different Pokémon having various behaviors, the same berry strategy will not work for every monster. You will need to do a little bit of trial and error to see which Pokémon prefers which food.