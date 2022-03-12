How to do a grab combo in WWE 2K22

In WWE 2K22, users need to get familiar with the different kinds of attacks, as well as combos that can be performed in the ring. Thanks to a refined striking system, even newcomers should have little trouble figuring out how to jump into the action and lay waste to AI, and even online competitors. Throughout the various game modes — including the 2K Showcase — in WWE 2K22, grab combos will play a role in how users can diversify their attacks in the ring. How can you do a grab combo? Let’s take a look.

Before we get into the grab combos, let’s just quickly gloss over what a combo is in WWE 2K22. As one would expect, a combo involves a number of consecutive (2-4) button inputs. These inputs, when put together, make up a flurry of moves, including light and heavy attacks, that can do some serious damage to opposing wrestlers.

The main combos that users in WWE 2K22 need to get familiar with are light, heavy, and grab combos. All three have a similarity: each end off with a unique button. What do we mean by that? For example, light combos involve a number of button inputs that end off with either X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation). Heavy combos end off with with A/X.

For a grab combo, the last input must be either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation). And, users must only use B or Circle as the final input for the combo. An example of a grab combo is Rey Mysterio’s Flying Mayorana. The inputs for this combo are as follows:

For Xbox: X+X+X+B

X+X+X+B For PlayStation: Square+Square+Square+Circle

As mentioned earlier, this combo’s final input is either B or Circle. Other grab combos in WWE 2K22 follow this pattern.

Follow these tips, and performing grab combos in WWE 2K22 should get a bit easier.