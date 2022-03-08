WWE 2K22: Rey Mysterio 2K Showcase – How to complete all objectives
WWE 2K22 is here, and so is the new 2K Showcase. The featured wrestler in this year’s Showcase is Rey Mysterio, who’s also the cover athlete of WWE 2K22. WWE fans will be able to relive 12 classic matches from Rey’s historic career, and across a timeline that starts in 1997 with a WCW Cruiserweight Championship match against Eddie Guerrero.
Each match has a number of objectives to complete, and we have those listed down below. Here’s a look at all of them, plus tips for these objectives that can be applied during the 2K Showcase.
Halloween Havoc 1997
- Perform a Light Combo while in the ring – This can be down by tapping a number of button inputs (i.e. X+X+X+A) in a row
- Light Grapple Attack – Press B/Circle in front of Eddie, then hit X/Square
- Do a Front Running Grapple – Press B/Circle while running (LT/L2) at Eddie
- Do big damage to Eddie – Do this by continually striking, as well as through Signatures and Finishers
- Do a Light Corner Grapple on Eddie – While Eddie is in corner and dazed, press B/Circle, followed by X/Square
- Do the Backflip DDT – Get him on the ropes by grabbing him with B/Circle, followed by LB/L1. Then, B/Circle, followed by Left Stick (away from Eddie), and then A/X.
- Send Eddie to ropes with Irish Whip – B/Circle + Left Stick (any direction)
- Do more damage on Eddie
- Launch a Diving Attack on Eddie while he’s standing in ring – While on top turnbuckle, hit A/X or X/Square
- Use a Grab Combo on Eddie – Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B)
- Use a front Light Corner Attack on Eddie
- Use a Hammer Throw to whip Eddie from ring to ringside – While standing in front of Eddie, press B/Circle. followed by B/Circle (Hold) + LS (towards ropes)
- Catch Eddie with a Running Dive while he’s standing at ringside – While Eddie at ringside
- Diving Attack while Eddie is standing in ring
- One more Light Grapple Attack on Eddie
WrestleMania 21
- Do 2 Grab Combos to Eddie – Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B)
- Do Light Running Attack – Hit LT/L2, followed by A/X
- Irish Whip Eddie into ropes – B/Circle + Left Stick (any direction)
- Do big damage to Eddie
- Light Grapple Attack – A/X
- Running Dive Attack – LS towards ropes + LT to run + X
- Front Light Attack – A/X in front of standing opponent
- Do more damage to Eddie
- Diving Attack from top rope while Eddie is grounded in ring – Use A/X at top turnbuckle
- Heavy Combo – Combo that ends with A/X (i.e. X+A+A+A)
- Front Running Grapple – While running, press B/Circle
Raw vs. Shawn Michaels
- Light Grapple Attack – Press B/Circle to grab Shawn, then LS + X, or Left Stick + Square
- Do damage to Shawn
- Another Light Grapple Attack
- Springboard Attack from apron while Shawn is standing in ring – While standing on apron with HBK standing in ring, hold LB + B/Circle
- Attempt a pin
- Do a Light Combo
- Irish Whip Shawn into ropes
- Front Running Attack to Shawn while HBK is dazed in corner – While Shawn is corner, hit LT/L2 + A/X or X/Square
- Do 2 Grab Combos – Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B)
- Do 2 Heavy Combos – Combo that ends with A/X (i.e. X+A+A+A)
- Front Running Grapple on Shawn – LT/L2 + B/Circle + A/X
- 2 Front Heavy Running Grapples in the ring
- Irish Whip Shawn into ropes
Judgement Day 2005
- Do a Light Combo
- Heavy Attack while standing at ringside – A/X
- Running Apron Attack at ringside – While on apron, hit LT + X, or L2 + Square
- Running Springboard Attack while JBL is standing in ring – Run to the ropes, and then hit B/Circle once you hit the ropes
- Heavy Grapple Attack to JBL while he is dazed in corner – Press B + A, or Circle + X
- 3 Light Combos to JBL
- Front Running Grapple – LT/L2 + B/Circle
- Grab Combo – Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B)
- Front Heavy Grapple Attack – Grapple with B/Circle, then A/X
- 4 Standing Heavy Attacks – A/X
- Diving Attack on JBL while on top turnbuckle, and while JBL is standing
- Grab Combo
- 2 Heavy Combos while in ring
- Light Attack on JBL while in corner
Summerslam 2009 vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Front Running Attack – While running, hit A or X, or X or Square
- 2 Light Combos
- Irish Whip Dolph into corner
- Middle Rope Diving Attack – In corner, press RB/R1 + either A/X or X/Square
- Do big damage to Dolph while in ring
- 3 Combos (any type)
- Springboard Attack while Dolph is standing – While Dolph is standing in ring, go to apron and hold LB + B/Circle
- Heavy Grapple Attack – B/Circle + A/X
- Do the 619 – Rey’s Signature move. Get enough damage, then RT/R2 + X/Square
- Do more big damage
- Front Running Grapple
- Rear Heavy Attack – While standing near Dolph while he’s facing away from you (meaning that you are behind him), press A/X to do Rear Heavy Attack. Can re-position Dolph with right stick.
Cyber Sunday 2008 vs. Kane
- Light Combo
- Springboard Attack while Kane standing at ringside – At apron, click LB + B, or L1 + Circle
- Heavy Attack on Kane while at ringside on his head – Hit A/X while Kane is down, by his head
- Hit Kane with kendo stick in ring – Go to ringside, then search under ring with LB/L1 to find kendo stick. Then, X/Square to hit Kane.
- Hit Kane with red STOP sign in ring – Same directions as with kendo stick.
- Hit Kane with kendo stick at ringside
- Do damage to Kane while in ring
- 3 Grab Combos
- Irish Whip Kane to corner
- Heavy Attack on Kane
- Diving Attack while on top turnbuckle and while Kane is standing
- Springboard Attack while Kane is standing
- Hit Kane with steel chair while Kane is standing
Smackdown vs. Batista
- Light Combo
- Front Running Attack
- Front Light Attack
- Do damage to Batista
- Heavy Combo
- Front Running Grapple
- Grab Combo in Ring
- Do a Light Attack on Batista while he is on top turnbuckle – Shift left stick up while Batista is dazed in corner to do this
- Do a Comeback while standing on top turnbuckle
- Springboard Attack on Batista
- Heavy Grapple Attack
- Do the 619
- Do a Heavy Grapple Attack on Batista
Royal Rumble 2010 vs. The Undertaker
- Do 2 Light Combos
- Heavy Corner Attack on The Undertaker – Hit A/X while Undertaker is dazed in corner
- Front Running Attack – A/X while running at Undertaker
- Do an Opponent Taunt – Right on D-Pad
- Front Light Attack
- Perform a Running Attack on Undertaker while seated in corner – While in corner, hit Undertaker with Left Analog Stick (down) + X/Square. Then. run and hit A/X.
- Take Undertaker to ringside, and do damage
- Do a Grab Combo while at ringside
- Heavy Attack on Undertaker – While at ringside with Undertaker, press A/X
- Use a Heavy Combo in ring on Undertaker
- Front Running Grapple
- Springboard Attack while Undertaker is down in ring
Raw vs. The Miz
- Light Grapple Attack – B/Circle + A/X
- Grab Combo
- 2 Front Running Attacks
- Front Light Attack – While standing next to Mix, press X/Square
- Do big damage to The Miz
- Do an Irish Whip and hurl Miz towards steel steps
- Heavy Combo to Miz in the ring
- Irish Whip The Miz into the corner
- Front Running Grapple
- Middle Rope Diving Attack – In corner, press RB/R1 + either A/X or X/Square
- Diving Attack on The Miz while he’s grounded in ring – Press X/A or Square/X while on top rope
- Do the 619
- Front Heavy Grapple Attack – Press B/Circle to grab The Miz, then hit A/X
Raw vs. Samoa Joe
- Light Running Attack – Press X/Square while running at Joe
- Light Combo
- Grab Combo
- Light Grapple Attack
- Heavy Combo in ring
- Heavy Attack in ring
- Springboard Attack – While standing on apron with Joe standing in ring, hold LB + B/Circle
- Front Running Grapple
- Front Heavy Grapple Attack – While standing in front of Joe, grab him with B/Circle + A/X
- 3 Light Combos
- Do the 619
- Running Corner Attack – While Joe is in corner and dazed, press LT to run + X/A/B or Circle/X/Square
Raw vs. Gran Metalik
- Light Combo – Any Combo with X/Square
- Grab Combo – Any Combo with B/Circle
- Light Grapple Attack – While standing in front of Gran, press B/Circle + X/Square
- Heavy Combo – Any Combo with A at ringside
- Heavy Attack – Hit A at ringside
- Diving Attack on Gran (X/Square or A/X) while Gran is down at ringside
- Front Running Grapple – While running towards Gran (LT/L2), hit B to do a Running Grapple
- Diving Attack on Gran in ring while Gran is standing – Same controls as with previous Diving Attack, but use Up on D-Pad to do Wake-Up Taunt if opponent is down
- Do big damage on Gran
- Do another Grab Combo
- Do another Front Running Grapple
- Middle Rope Diving Attack – In corner, press RB/R1 + either A/X or X/Square
Payback 2021 vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (with Dominik Mysterio)
This guide will be updated to reflect further updates