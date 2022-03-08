WWE 2K22: Rey Mysterio 2K Showcase – How to complete all objectives

WWE 2K22 is here, and so is the new 2K Showcase. The featured wrestler in this year’s Showcase is Rey Mysterio, who’s also the cover athlete of WWE 2K22. WWE fans will be able to relive 12 classic matches from Rey’s historic career, and across a timeline that starts in 1997 with a WCW Cruiserweight Championship match against Eddie Guerrero.

Each match has a number of objectives to complete, and we have those listed down below. Here’s a look at all of them, plus tips for these objectives that can be applied during the 2K Showcase.

Halloween Havoc 1997

Perform a Light Combo while in the ring – This can be down by tapping a number of button inputs (i.e. X+X+X+A) in a row

– This can be down by tapping a number of button inputs (i.e. X+X+X+A) in a row Light Grapple Attack – Press B/Circle in front of Eddie, then hit X/Square

– Press B/Circle in front of Eddie, then hit X/Square Do a Front Running Grapple – Press B/Circle while running (LT/L2) at Eddie

– Press B/Circle while running (LT/L2) at Eddie Do big damage to Eddie – Do this by continually striking, as well as through Signatures and Finishers

– Do this by continually striking, as well as through Signatures and Finishers Do a Light Corner Grapple on Eddie – While Eddie is in corner and dazed, press B/Circle, followed by X/Square

– While Eddie is in corner and dazed, press B/Circle, followed by X/Square Do the Backflip DDT – Get him on the ropes by grabbing him with B/Circle, followed by LB/L1. Then, B/Circle, followed by Left Stick (away from Eddie), and then A/X.

– Get him on the ropes by grabbing him with B/Circle, followed by LB/L1. Then, B/Circle, followed by Left Stick (away from Eddie), and then A/X. Send Eddie to ropes with Irish Whip – B/Circle + Left Stick (any direction)

– B/Circle + Left Stick (any direction) Do more damage on Eddie

Launch a Diving Attack on Eddie while he’s standing in ring – While on top turnbuckle, hit A/X or X/Square

– While on top turnbuckle, hit A/X or X/Square Use a Grab Combo on Eddie – Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B)

– Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B) Use a front Light Corner Attack on Eddie

Use a Hammer Throw to whip Eddie from ring to ringside – While standing in front of Eddie, press B/Circle. followed by B/Circle (Hold) + LS (towards ropes)

– While standing in front of Eddie, press B/Circle. followed by B/Circle (Hold) + LS (towards ropes) Catch Eddie with a Running Dive while he’s standing at ringside – While Eddie at ringside

– While Eddie at ringside Diving Attack while Eddie is standing in ring

One more Light Grapple Attack on Eddie

WrestleMania 21

Do 2 Grab Combos to Eddie – Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B)

– Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B) Do Light Running Attack – Hit LT/L2, followed by A/X

– Hit LT/L2, followed by A/X Irish Whip Eddie into ropes – B/Circle + Left Stick (any direction)

– B/Circle + Left Stick (any direction) Do big damage to Eddie

Light Grapple Attack – A/X

– A/X Running Dive Attack – LS towards ropes + LT to run + X

– LS towards ropes + LT to run + X Front Light Attack – A/X in front of standing opponent

– A/X in front of standing opponent Do more damage to Eddie

Diving Attack from top rope while Eddie is grounded in ring – Use A/X at top turnbuckle

– Use A/X at top turnbuckle Heavy Combo – Combo that ends with A/X (i.e. X+A+A+A)

– Combo that ends with A/X (i.e. X+A+A+A) Front Running Grapple – While running, press B/Circle

Raw vs. Shawn Michaels

Light Grapple Attack – Press B/Circle to grab Shawn, then LS + X, or Left Stick + Square

– Press B/Circle to grab Shawn, then LS + X, or Left Stick + Square Do damage to Shawn

Another Light Grapple Attack

Springboard Attack from apron while Shawn is standing in ring – While standing on apron with HBK standing in ring, hold LB + B/Circle

– While standing on apron with HBK standing in ring, hold LB + B/Circle Attempt a pin

Do a Light Combo

Irish Whip Shawn into ropes

Front Running Attack to Shawn while HBK is dazed in corner – While Shawn is corner, hit LT/L2 + A/X or X/Square

– While Shawn is corner, hit LT/L2 + A/X or X/Square Do 2 Grab Combos – Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B)

– Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B) Do 2 Heavy Combos – Combo that ends with A/X (i.e. X+A+A+A)

– Combo that ends with A/X (i.e. X+A+A+A) Front Running Grapple on Shawn – LT/L2 + B/Circle + A/X

– LT/L2 + B/Circle + A/X 2 Front Heavy Running Grapples in the ring

Irish Whip Shawn into ropes

Judgement Day 2005

Do a Light Combo

Heavy Attack while standing at ringside – A/X

– A/X Running Apron Attack at ringside – While on apron, hit LT + X, or L2 + Square

– While on apron, hit LT + X, or L2 + Square Running Springboard Attack while JBL is standing in ring – Run to the ropes, and then hit B/Circle once you hit the ropes

– Run to the ropes, and then hit B/Circle once you hit the ropes Heavy Grapple Attack to JBL while he is dazed in corner – Press B + A, or Circle + X

– Press B + A, or Circle + X 3 Light Combos to JBL

Front Running Grapple – LT/L2 + B/Circle

– LT/L2 + B/Circle Grab Combo – Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B)

– Combo that ends with B/Circle (i.e. X+A+A+B) Front Heavy Grapple Attack – Grapple with B/Circle, then A/X

– Grapple with B/Circle, then A/X 4 Standing Heavy Attacks – A/X

– A/X Diving Attack on JBL while on top turnbuckle, and while JBL is standing

Grab Combo

2 Heavy Combos while in ring

Light Attack on JBL while in corner

Summerslam 2009 vs. Dolph Ziggler

Front Running Attack – While running, hit A or X, or X or Square

– While running, hit A or X, or X or Square 2 Light Combos

Irish Whip Dolph into corner

Middle Rope Diving Attack – In corner, press RB/R1 + either A/X or X/Square

– In corner, press RB/R1 + either A/X or X/Square Do big damage to Dolph while in ring

3 Combos (any type)

(any type) Springboard Attack while Dolph is standing – While Dolph is standing in ring, go to apron and hold LB + B/Circle

– While Dolph is standing in ring, go to apron and hold LB + B/Circle Heavy Grapple Attack – B/Circle + A/X

– B/Circle + A/X Do the 619 – Rey’s Signature move. Get enough damage, then RT/R2 + X/Square

– Rey’s Signature move. Get enough damage, then RT/R2 + X/Square Do more big damage

Front Running Grapple

Rear Heavy Attack – While standing near Dolph while he’s facing away from you (meaning that you are behind him), press A/X to do Rear Heavy Attack. Can re-position Dolph with right stick.

Cyber Sunday 2008 vs. Kane

Light Combo

Springboard Attack while Kane standing at ringside – At apron, click LB + B, or L1 + Circle

– At apron, click LB + B, or L1 + Circle Heavy Attack on Kane while at ringside on his head – Hit A/X while Kane is down, by his head

– Hit A/X while Kane is down, by his head Hit Kane with kendo stick in ring – Go to ringside, then search under ring with LB/L1 to find kendo stick. Then, X/Square to hit Kane.

– Go to ringside, then search under ring with LB/L1 to find kendo stick. Then, X/Square to hit Kane. Hit Kane with red STOP sign in ring – Same directions as with kendo stick.

– Same directions as with kendo stick. Hit Kane with kendo stick at ringside

Do damage to Kane while in ring

3 Grab Combos

Irish Whip Kane to corner

Heavy Attack on Kane

Diving Attack while on top turnbuckle and while Kane is standing

Springboard Attack while Kane is standing

Hit Kane with steel chair while Kane is standing

Smackdown vs. Batista

Light Combo

Front Running Attack

Front Light Attack

Do damage to Batista

Heavy Combo

Front Running Grapple

Grab Combo in Ring

Do a Light Attack on Batista while he is on top turnbuckle – Shift left stick up while Batista is dazed in corner to do this

– Shift left stick up while Batista is dazed in corner to do this Do a Comeback while standing on top turnbuckle

Springboard Attack on Batista

Heavy Grapple Attack

Do the 619

Do a Heavy Grapple Attack on Batista

Royal Rumble 2010 vs. The Undertaker

Do 2 Light Combos

Heavy Corner Attack on The Undertaker – Hit A/X while Undertaker is dazed in corner

– Hit A/X while Undertaker is dazed in corner Front Running Attack – A/X while running at Undertaker

– A/X while running at Undertaker Do an Opponent Taunt – Right on D-Pad

– Right on D-Pad Front Light Attack

Perform a Running Attack on Undertaker while seated in corner – While in corner, hit Undertaker with Left Analog Stick (down) + X/Square. Then. run and hit A/X.

– While in corner, hit Undertaker with Left Analog Stick (down) + X/Square. Then. run and hit A/X. Take Undertaker to ringside, and do damage

Do a Grab Combo while at ringside

Heavy Attack on Undertaker – While at ringside with Undertaker, press A/X

– While at ringside with Undertaker, press A/X Use a Heavy Combo in ring on Undertaker

Front Running Grapple

Springboard Attack while Undertaker is down in ring

Raw vs. The Miz

Light Grapple Attack – B/Circle + A/X

– B/Circle + A/X Grab Combo

2 Front Running Attacks

Front Light Attack – While standing next to Mix, press X/Square

– While standing next to Mix, press X/Square Do big damage to The Miz

Do an Irish Whip and hurl Miz towards steel steps

Heavy Combo to Miz in the ring

Irish Whip The Miz into the corner

Front Running Grapple

Middle Rope Diving Attack – In corner, press RB/R1 + either A/X or X/Square

– In corner, press RB/R1 + either A/X or X/Square Diving Attack on The Miz while he’s grounded in ring – Press X/A or Square/X while on top rope

– Press X/A or Square/X while on top rope Do the 619

Front Heavy Grapple Attack – Press B/Circle to grab The Miz, then hit A/X

Raw vs. Samoa Joe

Light Running Attack – Press X/Square while running at Joe

– Press X/Square while running at Joe Light Combo

Grab Combo

Light Grapple Attack

Heavy Combo in ring

Heavy Attack in ring

Springboard Attack – While standing on apron with Joe standing in ring, hold LB + B/Circle

– While standing on apron with Joe standing in ring, hold LB + B/Circle Front Running Grapple

Front Heavy Grapple Attack – While standing in front of Joe, grab him with B/Circle + A/X

– While standing in front of Joe, grab him with B/Circle + A/X 3 Light Combos

Do the 619

Running Corner Attack – While Joe is in corner and dazed, press LT to run + X/A/B or Circle/X/Square

Raw vs. Gran Metalik

Light Combo – Any Combo with X/Square

– Any Combo with X/Square Grab Combo – Any Combo with B/Circle

– Any Combo with B/Circle Light Grapple Attack – While standing in front of Gran, press B/Circle + X/Square

– While standing in front of Gran, press B/Circle + X/Square Heavy Combo – Any Combo with A at ringside

– Any Combo with A at ringside Heavy Attack – Hit A at ringside

– Hit A at ringside Diving Attack on Gran (X/Square or A/X) while Gran is down at ringside

(X/Square or A/X) Front Running Grapple – While running towards Gran (LT/L2), hit B to do a Running Grapple

– While running towards Gran (LT/L2), hit B to do a Running Grapple Diving Attack on Gran in ring while Gran is standing – Same controls as with previous Diving Attack, but use Up on D-Pad to do Wake-Up Taunt if opponent is down

– Same controls as with previous Diving Attack, but use Up on D-Pad to do Wake-Up Taunt if opponent is down Do big damage on Gran

Do another Grab Combo

Do another Front Running Grapple

Middle Rope Diving Attack – In corner, press RB/R1 + either A/X or X/Square

Payback 2021 vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (with Dominik Mysterio)

This guide will updated to reflect further updates