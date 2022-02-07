How to perform light and heavy strikes in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will see some new innovations as far as gameplay goes, and the inputs for this new title might remind some of the button-mashing days of old. The latest WWE 2K game will feature a relatively simple control system for hitting opposing wrestlers with kicks, punches, and so forth, and it is worth mentioning that there are two types of regular strikes: light and heavy strikes. So, how does one perform a light or heavy strike in WWE 2K22? Thanks to the WWE 2K development team, we already know the answer to these questions.

Light attacks are essentially fast shots with the hands, as well as quick kicks. These inputs are generally fast animations, and can be performed by hitting X (for Xbox), or Square (for PlayStation).

Heavy attacks, per the WWE 2K development team, are similar to the strong strikes that were present in previous WWE 2K games. These kind of attacks are slower than a light attack, but do deal more damage than a light attack. Hit either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to perform a heavy attack.

Additionally, both light and heavy attacks can be combined when performing a grapple move on an opponent. To get the opposing wrestler in a grapple position, hit either B or Circle, and then hit the light or heavy attack input button to perform the move.