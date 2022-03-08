How to do a Middle Rope Diving Attack in WWE 2K22

In the 2K Showcase mode in WWE 2K22, players will get a chance to re-enact Rey Mysterio’s legendary career by completing some of his more memorable matches. And, along the way, you’ll need to do some of his moves in the process. One of those is a Middle Rope Diving Attack, which is done on the middle turnbuckle. Here’s how you can do just that in WWE 2K22.

To do a Middle Rope Diving Attack in WWE 2K22, first head to one of the four corners of the ring. Ideally, head to the one that is closest to your opponent. From here, click RB (Xbox)/R1 (PlayStation) on the controller. Do not use LT/L2, as running to the top rope could lead to one going to the top turnbuckle. Instead, you’ll want to stand on the middle one.

From here, the controls get much easier. To do the Diving Attack, Xbox users will need to hit either A or X on the controller. PlayStation users need to hit X or Square.

That’s the gist of doing a Middle Rope Diving Attack in WWE 2K22. So long as you don’t sprint to the top rope, there shouldn’t be any problems at all.