How to do the Michigan deke in NHL 22

In NHL 21, EA Sports added a number of new dekes. Arguably the biggest addition was the lacrosse deke, or otherwise known as the Michigan. This move requires the user to plant the puck flush on the blade, and then try to score with the puck on the stick like a lacrosse player. The Michigan deke is back for NHL 22, and if you’re new to the franchise, you might want to know how to do it. We’ve got the controls, so let’s take a look.

To do the Michigan deke, follow these steps. First, you will want to ensure that the puck is on the forehand of your stick. This can be done by shifting either the right stick (for Xbox) or right analog stick (for PlayStation) to either the left or right. Left-handed players need to shift the stick to the left, while right-handed players have to go to the right.

Next, press LB/L1. After this, click down on the right stick (for Xbox) or R3. The last part is the toughest portion. While still clicking down on the right stick/R3, you will have to swirl the right stick in a half circle. For right-handed players, start by shifting the stick to the left, rotate it down and end to the right. Do the opposite for left-handed players, so start at the right, rotate down, and end on the left. If clock position help you, go from 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock for right-handed players, and from 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock for left-handed users.

So, to repeat, here are the controls for the lacrosse deke:

Hit LB/L1 Click R/R3 Do a half circle with the right stick. Move to the stick from 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock for right-handed players. Left-handed players need to shift the right stick from 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock. Also, try to do this as slow as possible, in order to nail it down. If you’re going too slow, try speeding it up a bit.

This can be incredibly hard to pull off, even for players who have high deking attributes. If you want to do this in-game, you need to practice this in Free Skate. It will take quite a while to nail down, so work at it.