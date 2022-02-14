Square Enix sets sights on a new release date for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Square Enix today announced a new release date for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. This game is the latest entry in the Hitman Sniper franchise, one that takes action away from Agent 47, pulling back to the edges of the open sandboxes Hitman fans are so familiar with, tasking them with causing havoc and killing targets with nothing but a sniper rifle.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is now slated to be released on March 3, 2022. The last news about the game was that it had been delayed indefinitely. After a brief time in beta in two regions, the developers pulled the game from stores due to bugs and glitches that needed to be fixed before it could be rolled out worldwide.

Fans can pre-register for an alert when the game goes live on its official website. It also seems that those who pre-register will be given some exclusive rewards on release day, but they’ve not been outlined at the time of writing.

In Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, players take on the role of a set of new ICA agents. Each one is highly skilled with a sniper rifle and has a unique ability that makes them more effective in certain situations or for specific kills over others on their team. Players will need to take out targets using the same techniques from the mainline Hitman games, such as distractions, poisoning, and good old-fashioned headshots. However, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will also introduce new mechanics that allow players to manipulate and murder their targets with sniper rifle-specific methods.