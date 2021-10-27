How to download Pikmin Bloom

In a surprise announcement from Pokémon Go developers, Niantic, their previously teased Pikmin AR mobile game has arrived and will be available alongside the announcement trailer they launched. At the end of the trailer, Niantic Founder and CEO John Hanke announced that the game, formally called Pikmin Bloom, would be available starting today. Here’s what you need to know about downloading Pikmin Bloom.

The mobile game will be available on iPhone and Android smartphones, which means you’ll have to download it from the App and Google Play stores, respectively. While Hanke said that the game would be available today, the application has not hit stores yet. Instead, it’s likely going to release over the next several days. You’ll be able to find it in the application store for your smartphone when it does arrive in your region, first launching in Australia and New Zealand, before gradually becoming available all over the world.

You’ll want to make sure you search Pikmin Bloom in your mobile store. The application will be for free, and you’ll be able to connect it with your Niantic Account if you already have a Pokémon Go account.

We’ll be updating this page with the actual application links when they become available. For now, there are no direct results for these downloads at this time.