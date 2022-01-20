How to dress up dogs in Pupperazzi

If you’ve seen any of the Pupperazzi trailers, one of its many features may have caught your eye. You’re able to dress dogs up in several articles of clothing, giving each one a unique appearance. This also adds a little extra personalization to photos. Our guide below outlines how to begin outfitting dogs.

Pupperazzi doesn’t hand the dress up feature to you automatically. You’ll have to play roughly an hour, completing objectives and uploading photos to the dogNET to increase your follower count. Around the time you begin approaching 40 followers, a special objective appears. This new objective denotes that reaching 55 followers will unlock the ability to dress up dogs.

Return to completed areas for a new slate of objectives and further opportunities to upload photos. After uploading enough photos and completing enough objectives, you’ll amass 55 followers. Upon reaching this milestone, you need to report it from the objectives menu as normal. After it has been reported, you can walk up to and edit any dog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whether the they’re currently wearing clothes or completely naked, it’s fair game. A t-shirt icon now appears when looking at dogs. Press the button that corresponds to the icon, which is up on the directional pad on an Xbox controller, to enter the dress up menu.

From this menu, you can change the dog’s outfit, hat, glasses, collar, and shoes. There’s even an option to change the color of most clothing items. Certain outfits such as the Dachshund’s hot dog bun only come in one color. The same applies to some hats. The color options themselves are limited and apply to the entire look. If you try equipping different clothing items piece by piece, their color changes after re-equipping them. Some articles of clothing also cancel out others. An outfit and collar can’t be worn at the same time, for example.