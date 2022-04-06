How to drop out during co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

As is the case with many traditional Lego games, cooperative play is available to you from the very beginning of the game if you want to play with a friend or family member. While the game will not allow you to play over an internet connection with another person, you can have a second controller join you for local play. What about when one person wants to quit early, though? Here is how to drop out of co-op play in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

First, to connect a second controller to your game, you need to turn it on and press any button. When that player two wants to leave the game early, they just need to pause the game and scroll over to the drop out option. It is shown as an icon with a Lego head and an X. As soon as you press that, the game will no longer be splitscreen, and the original player can continue their session without interruption.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After dropping out, that player two controller will likely still be connected to the console, so you can turn it off or press a button to join right back in whenever you need to.