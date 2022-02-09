How to duel someone in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a new MMORPG from developer Smilegate RPG and publisher Amazon Games, and like many MMOs, PvP is a large feature of the game. You can initiate a PvP battle at most areas that allow combat skills, entering a 1v1 battle with you and the person you challenge. But how do you duel someone in Lost Ark?

Once you enter a combat zone, there’s not much you have to do to get started in a PvP battle. Once you and your friend find a good spot to fight in, one of you needs to press Ctrl + right-click the other. A menu will pop up with interactions you can do with your friend. You should see an option that says “Request Duel.”

From here, your friend just needs to accept the duel. Once they do, a small battle ring will form around you in a circular location. If you leave the ring, then you’ll automatically lose the fight, so stay within the ring. From here, you can fight with your friend to your heart’s whim.

You can’t PvP in all the areas. For example, you can’t initiate a duel in your stronghold, or other areas where combat skills are not available.