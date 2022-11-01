How to earn and equip Stickers in Apex Legends

Alongside a new map and Legend, Apex Legends Season 15 has introduced a never-before-seen cosmetic in form of Stickers. Like Charms, these come in several different designs, spanning from cartoon Legends to the iconic Apex Legends logo. That said, the cosmetic can only be applied to one type of equipment and cannot be obtained from Battle Passes. Here’s how to get and apply Stickers in Apex Legends.

How do Stickers work in Apex Legends?

Thanks to Season 15: Eclipse, the update automatically rewards players with two Stickers: Shattered and Deathbox — but don’t expect to apply these on Legends or weapons. All Stickers can currently be equipped on Health Injectors, Shield Cells, Shield Batteries, and Phoenix Kits. You can do this by heading to the Loadout Menu’s More tab to find each healing item and your Sticker collection. Once applied, the item will rock your sticker’s design at all times in-game.

How to earn more stickers in Apex Legends

Those enthralled by the new cosmetic should also delve into the Store menu’s Special Tab to purchase limited-time Sticker Series 001 Apex Packs. Costing just 300 Apex Coins, the Pack is guaranteed to reward you with one of the series’ 20 new stickers. It’s arguably a great steal, especially as it cannot grant you duplicates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: All Supply Drop and loot changes in Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse

It is unclear if the cosmetic will be available in later Battle Passes, though you can surely expect more Sticker Series Packs to be introduced soon. According to the in-game store, Series 001 will be available until November 15, possibly pointing to even more packs releasing in Season 15. In the meantime, players can also customize guns with new designs of their own. The game’s latest Battle Pass features an assortment of fresh weapon skins, such as a Legendary Havoc skin and another that is reactive for the Charge Rifle.