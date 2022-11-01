All Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse Battle Pass weapon skins

One of the best parts when it comes to battle royale-type games are the many customization options players can get their hands on. From character skins to weapon skins, there are many ways you can look and feel unique compared to your peers. With Apex Legends’ Season 15: Eclipse starting, players can now take a look at the new Battle Pass and see what weapon skins they can now get after a few good games. Here are all the weapon skins in Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse Battle Pass.

Battle Pass weapon skins for Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse

For every season of Apex Legends, players had the opportunity to buy the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins, and this is no different for Season 15: Eclipse. You can also get the Premium Battle Pass Bundle that costs 2,800 Apex Coins that will instantly unlock the first 25 levels of the pass and Ash’s Legendary “Imperial Assailant” skin.

Out of all of the weapon skins we will list below, only 11 of them are free for all Apex Legends fans that didn’t buy the Premium Battle Pass. Here are all the available weapon skins in Apex Legends Season 15, Eclipse:

Battle Pass Level 1 – Obsidian Night (Legendary Havoc Skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level 8 – Training Day (Rare RE-45 Skin)

Level 11 – Hallowed Prestige ( Free Rare Volt Skin)

Level 14 – Vampiric Buddies (Free Rare Sentinel Skin)

Level 21 – Silver Bullet (Free Rare P2020 Skin)

Level 25 – Bloodstained Glass (Free Rare Flatline Skin)

Level 29 – Ruby Rundown (Free Rare Mastiff Skin)

Level 30 – Star Buster (Free Rare L-Star Skin)

Rare L-Star Skin) Level 34 – Knives Out (Rare Spitfire Skin)

Level 37 – Bound in Bone (Free Rare Alternator Skin)

Level 42 – Illumination (Rare Eva-8 Skin)

Level 45 – Bottled Rage (Free Rare longbow Skin)

Level 52 – Pristine Power (Rare 30-30 Skin)

Level 54 – High Class Blast (Free Rare G7 Scout Skin)

Level 59 – Crimson Gaze (Rare Wingman Skin)

Level 62 – Ghost Gun (Free Rare Car Skin)

Level 64 – Ornate Relic (Rare Peacekeeper Skin)

Level 70 – The Big Picture (Free Rare Triple Take Skin)

Level 72 – All Eyes On Me (Rare Rampage Skin)

Level 80 – Web Of Lies (Rare Prowler Skin)

Battle Pass Level 89 – Cosmic Guardian (Epic R-301 Skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level 94 – Rage Chain (Rare Hemlok Skin)

Battle Pass Level 100 – Laser Eviscerator (Legendary Reactive Charge Rifle Skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Battle Pass Level 110 – Cosmic Cannon (Legendary Reactive Charge Rifle Skin)