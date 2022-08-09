All Supply Drop and loot changes in Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted

Apex Legends has once again altered how and where players can find their favorite weapons, thanks to the Season 14: Hunted update. That means new gear can be found inside of Supply Drops and Crafters, while there is also a new group of Gold weapons sprinkled around the maps. As a result, guns that have found themselves in these rotations will be stronger than they were in previous seasons. Here is every change made to the loot pool in Apex Legends Season 14.

Every new weapon rotation in Season 14: Hunted

Supply Drop and crate weapon changes

Legends will once again see the G7 Scout and Volt SMG return as normal loot, after being made exclusive to Supply Drops last season. In exchange, the Bocek Compound Bow and Rampage LMG have taken their place and become buffed. Those finding a Rampage in a Supply Drop will notice the gun now coming with one Thermite Grenade and a higher damage stat of 28. Meanwhile, the Bocek’s damage has been increased from 60 to 70, though arrows can no longer be found as ground loot. So, use your ammo wisely.

Crafting rotation

As for crafting, materials can be used to construct the Devotion LMG and RE-45 pistol. They are joined by Hop-Ups Skullpiercer Rifling, Kinetic Feeder, and Double Tap Trigger as well as the brand new Laser Sight attachment. Although the Hammerpoint cannot be crafted this season, the attachment will automatically come with the RE-45.

Gold weapons

Thankfully, you will no longer have to worry about your enemies ripping you to shreds with the Gold Spitfire. That is because this latest season features a brand new batch of fully-kitted items for you to find in crates or as ground loot. This group includes the Longbow DMR, G7 Scout, R-99, Hemlok, and shockingly, the Mozambique.

There are still a few other weapons that received noteworthy buffs and nerfs, despite not making it into one of these rotations. The EVA-8 shotgun has arguably received the most impactful buffs with it being lent increased firing speed, damage, and accuracy. These new weapon adjustments also include the 30-30 Repeater SMG now bearing the Dual Loader attachment.