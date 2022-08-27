How to earn Clout in Splatoon 3 Splatfests

When participating in a Splatfest in Splatoon 3, things are more contentious than ever. You now have a choice to join one of three teams and battle your way to victory in Turf War matches. The deciding factor in which team wins is who has gathered the most Clout. This is a feature that decides the winner rather than seeing which team wins the most games. Earning this Clout is going to be important if you want to help your chosen team win the Splatfest. Here is how to get Clout in Splatoon 3.

Related: How to invite and join friends in Splatoon 3

How to get Clout in Splatoon 3

You get Clout in Splatoon 3 by simply playing Splatfest Battles. When you join either an Open or Pro Splatfest Battle, the amount of Clout you earn will vary depending on how much of the area you covered in ink, if your team won the match, and there will be random multiplier matches that will increase the Clout you earn by either 10 times or 100 times the amount you would have gotten.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the total amount of Clout you have earned for your Splatfest team by pressing the L to open the Match Menu in the Training Room. As you earn more Clout, you will also be working towards increasing your Splatfest rank. The more matches you play, the higher your rank will go, proving that you gave your all to help your team win the event.

As you might expect, Clout will reset at the beginning of every Splatfest. Just simply play the game to the best of your ability and you will help your team climb to the top of the leaderboard and have the full team representation when the Tricolor Turf War begins.