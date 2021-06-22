How to earn Heatwave Tickets in Knockout City

Knockout City’s first-ever event, Heatwave, is now available in the game. The event introduces new Heatwave exclusive contracts to complete and the Ice Pops challenge. Velan Studios has also added a new Heatwave shop to the game, where players can exchange Heatwave Tickets for fancy rewards.

How to earn Heatwave Tickets

Players can get their hands on Heatwave Tickets by fulfilling the event contracts in the game. There are 12 contracts in total, with each rewarding 60 Heatwave Tickets per completion. Here are all the contracts that players need to complete:

Collect all 16 Ice Pops in Rooftop Rumble

Collect all 17 Ice Pops in Concussion Yard

Collect all 17 Ice Pops in Knockout Roundabout

Collect all 17 Ice Pops in Galaxy Burger

Collect all 16 Ice Pops in Back Alley Brawl

Collect all 17 Ice Pops in Jukebox Junction

Collect 25 Ice Pops throughout Knockout City

Collect 50 Ice Pops throughout Knockout City

Collect 75 Ice Pops throughout Knockout City

Collect 100 Ice Pops throughout Knockout City

Complete 50 matches during the Heatwave event

Win 50 matches during the Heatwave event

Players can earn a total of 720 Heatwave Tickets which can then be used in the Heatwave Shop for redeeming rewards. The rewards include new outfits, hairstyles, glasses, and miscellaneous gears. Players can also unlock new winning poses, in-game emotes, and icons from the shop. The event will last until July 4, giving players enough time to complete all the contracts.