How to earn MyFaction VC in WWE 2K22

MyFaction is a new mode in WWE 2K22 that lets players build their very own stable of wrestlers to compete against the AI in several different match types. For anyone who has dipped their twos in NBA 2K22’s MyTeam mode or FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team, they’ll know exactly what to expect. While WWE’s version doesn’t support online matches, it does give players the option to spend real money to buy Virtual Currency (VC) to open packs and get new wrestlers.

Of course, new packs can also be earned with in-game currency or through completing different objectives. If you want a quick boost to your faction’s overall rating though, using VC can be a quick way to do just that. So, how do you get VC? Let’s take a look.

Unfortunately, there isn’t any way to earn VC in WWE 2K22 MyFaction at the time of this writing. As we move throughout the game cycle, 2K may add new ways to earn VC, but for now, you’ll need to go into the in-game store and purchase it. Of course, there’s no need to spend money if you don’t want to. Using the in-game currency called MyFaction Points actually requires fewer of the currency. That said, earning it can take quite a while, making for a sometimes frustrating experience.