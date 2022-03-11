How to edit WWE superstars in WWE 2K22

The latest installment in the WWE 2K franchise is back with a huge assortment of player creation tools. Everything from wrestling venues, custom wrestlers, and player-created championship belts. WWE 2K22 also allows the community to upload their creations and share them online with others.

Every custom wrestler option is extensive. Everything from the entrance and in-ring outfits and each move they perform in the ring. Visual Concepts also included the ability to customize existing WWE superstars, and this guide will explain how it works.

Editing a WWE Superstar

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the game begins, you will be presented with a new menu system. At the top of the menu, you will find four options.

Home

Creations

Online

Options

Head into the creations suite, where the second assortment of options will be presented to you. Pick the Superstar feature to advance. Once you select superstar, a new screen will present three options.

Screenshot by Gamepur

New Custom Superstar

WWE Superstar

Edit Custom Superstar

Make sure to choose WWE superstar. After a short load, the entire WWE roster will be yours to edit, even the classic DLC wrestlers. At the next screen, you will be able to edit the attire and menu screen poses of the selected superstar.

The edit superstar option does have its limits. Personal information and statistics are unable to be altered in any way. Entrances and move sets are also off-limits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most options will present the screen where any opportunity to customize will be blocked. Attire and custom poses can be shared online with other players at the very least. It’s unsure if more options are coming for the edit superstar option in WWE 2K22, but what is here is a nice upgrade from the maligned WWE 2K20.