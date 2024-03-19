How to Emote in Stardew Valley

Emoting is a function in Stardew Valley introduced in the 1.4 patch update. Although it’s not a major change in the game, it’s a welcome addition. Here’s how you Emote in Stardew Valley.

Once you figure out how to use Emotes, you’ll quickly realize that they will greatly enhance the roleplay side of Stardew Valley while also speeding up communications when you are not using voice chat while playing the game.

How to Open the Emote Menu and Emote in Stardew Valley

To emote in Stardew Valley, press the Y button on your keyboard (press and hold the right analog stick on the controller) to bring up the Emote menu. There are eight emotions available in Stardew Valley’s Emote menu:

Yes

Happy

Pause

Sad

No

Angry

Question

Heart

All of them show up as images on a wheel that surrounds your character. Once you hover your cursor over them, you’ll be able to see the animation of the Emote and know what it will look like for other players in the game when your character does it. The animations provide a small amount of new persona to show up for your Stardew Valley farmer and improve nonverbal communication. Overall, new Emotes are a little extra touch that makes the game even more charming than it already is.

If the button used for Emotes is not working for you, there’s no need to worry. You can change it. Hit the Esc key to open the Options menu and go to the small controller icon. It is the second to last one on the right side. You will have to scroll down quite a lot until you see the “Emote Menu: Y” option underneath Controls. Click the Set button, and you can have any button on your keyboard to bring up the Emote radial map.

Secret Emotes in Stardew Valley

In addition to the standard Emotes, Stardew Valley also has secret Emotes that you can access by typing a command in the game. To use these secret Emotes, you need to type /emote <emote> into the chat. Here are all of the secret Stardew Valley Emotes:

/emote blush

/emote taunt

/emote jar

/emote music

While it’s nice to have more Emotes in Stardew Valley, it would be even better if they were all accessible through the wheel. Either way, although there aren’t many secret Emotes, more Emotes are always welcome, and hopefully, we’ll get more secret Emotes in the future.

