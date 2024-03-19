Category:
Guides
Platform: PC

How to Emote in Stardew Valley

In this guide, we're going to teach you how you Emote in Stardew Valley.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 02:58 pm
Two characters meeting and emoting in Stardew Valley
Image via ConcernedApe

Emoting is a function in Stardew Valley introduced in the 1.4 patch update. Although it’s not a major change in the game, it’s a welcome addition. Here’s how you Emote in Stardew Valley.

Recommended Videos

Once you figure out how to use Emotes, you’ll quickly realize that they will greatly enhance the roleplay side of Stardew Valley while also speeding up communications when you are not using voice chat while playing the game.

How to Open the Emote Menu and Emote in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley emote showing a musical note
Screenshot by Gamepur

To emote in Stardew Valley, press the Y button on your keyboard (press and hold the right analog stick on the controller) to bring up the Emote menu. There are eight emotions available in Stardew Valley’s Emote menu:

  • Yes
  • Happy
  • Pause
  • Sad
  • No
  • Angry
  • Question
  • Heart

All of them show up as images on a wheel that surrounds your character. Once you hover your cursor over them, you’ll be able to see the animation of the Emote and know what it will look like for other players in the game when your character does it. The animations provide a small amount of new persona to show up for your Stardew Valley farmer and improve nonverbal communication. Overall, new Emotes are a little extra touch that makes the game even more charming than it already is.

If the button used for Emotes is not working for you, there’s no need to worry. You can change it. Hit the Esc key to open the Options menu and go to the small controller icon. It is the second to last one on the right side. You will have to scroll down quite a lot until you see the “Emote Menu: Y” option underneath Controls. Click the Set button, and you can have any button on your keyboard to bring up the Emote radial map.

Secret Emotes in Stardew Valley

In addition to the standard Emotes, Stardew Valley also has secret Emotes that you can access by typing a command in the game. To use these secret Emotes, you need to type /emote <emote> into the chat. Here are all of the secret Stardew Valley Emotes:

  • /emote blush
  • /emote taunt
  • /emote jar
  • /emote music

While it’s nice to have more Emotes in Stardew Valley, it would be even better if they were all accessible through the wheel. Either way, although there aren’t many secret Emotes, more Emotes are always welcome, and hopefully, we’ll get more secret Emotes in the future.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The 13 best Nintendo Switch third-party games
The Switch Oled and the joycons used to play the best third party switch games
Category: Guides
Guides
Celeste
Celeste
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Diablo 3
Diablo 3
Fortnite
Fortnite
Minecraft
Minecraft
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Platform: Nintendo
Platform: Nintendo
Rocket League
Rocket League
Sonic Mania
Sonic Mania
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Tier 3
Tier 3
Untitled Goose Game
Untitled Goose Game
The 13 best Nintendo Switch third-party games
John Hansen John Hansen Mar 19, 2024
Read Article The 13 best free multiplayer games on PS4 and PS5
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Tier 3
Tier 3
The 13 best free multiplayer games on PS4 and PS5
John Hansen John Hansen Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Tacticus Codes (March 2024)
Tacticus Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Tacticus Codes (March 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (March 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (March 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Kaizen Codes (March 2024)
Kaizen Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Kaizen Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 13 best Nintendo Switch third-party games
The Switch Oled and the joycons used to play the best third party switch games
Category: Guides
Guides
Celeste
Celeste
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Diablo 3
Diablo 3
Fortnite
Fortnite
Minecraft
Minecraft
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Platform: Nintendo
Platform: Nintendo
Rocket League
Rocket League
Sonic Mania
Sonic Mania
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Tier 3
Tier 3
Untitled Goose Game
Untitled Goose Game
The 13 best Nintendo Switch third-party games
John Hansen John Hansen Mar 19, 2024
Read Article The 13 best free multiplayer games on PS4 and PS5
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Tier 3
Tier 3
The 13 best free multiplayer games on PS4 and PS5
John Hansen John Hansen Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Tacticus Codes (March 2024)
Tacticus Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Tacticus Codes (March 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (March 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (March 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Kaizen Codes (March 2024)
Kaizen Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Kaizen Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 19, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm is the Senior Writer of Gamepur and has spent over five years covering video games, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Oregon State University. He spends his free time biking, running tabletop campaigns, and listening to heavy metal. His primary game beats are Pokémon Go, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and any newly released title, and he finds it difficult to pull away from any Star Wars game.