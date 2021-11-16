How to EMP and stun vehicles in Halo Infinite

When you’re fighting on the larger maps in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, you’re bound to find a few enemy players rushing your side with several vehicles. Most of these vehicles are equipped with heavy firepower, making them a menace that can rush around a battlefield. There are a few ways to take them out, and one method is to hit them with an EMP using a specific weapon to stun them in combat.

If you charged up the Plasma Pistol and shot it at a vehicle in previous Halo games, it would EMP it. When a vehicle was hit by an EMP blast, it would temporarily stop working, giving another player a chance to hijack it or eliminate the vehicle’s occupants. Now, rather than the Plasma Pistol, the electricity-based weapons do that, namely the Disruptor and the Shock Rifle. We tried using the Dynamo grenades on vehicles, but they had no effect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All you have to do is aim your Disruptor and Shock Rifle at any vehicle you find and shoot it at least two times with a Shock Rifle and roughly seven shots with a Disruptor. When you’ve effectively EMPed a vehicle, you’ll see a distinct blue glow around the vehicle, and it should stop moving. However, the guns on the vehicle still work, so it’s not entirely safe to charge directly at it while in this state.

It can be a little tricky to land these shots against a moving vehicle, but the blue aura effect is incredibly bright, so you should know when you’ve EMPed one. This is a good method if you want to try and hijack a vehicle, rather than destroy it.