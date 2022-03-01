How to empower Great Runes in Elden Ring

Great Runes are powerful pieces of magic in Elden Ring. They are imbued with the powers of the Elden Ring, which has since shattered. However, those who attempted to wield it tried to hold onto this great power. As you defeat the primary bosses in Elden Ring, you’ll receive these specific Great Runes and have the chance to use them for yourself. Although, you need to empower them before they can be of any use to you. In this guide, we cover what you need to do to empower the Great Runes in Elden Ring.

Almost any time you receive a Great Rune, you need to take it to a specific location to replenish its strength. You’ll need to examine the Great Rune to find out, with each of the Great Runes having a unique location that you need to visit to restore their power. The exception is the Great Rune of the Unborn, which you receive from Rennala. When you receive this Great Rune, you’ll already have the power to use it, which allows you to speak with Rennala and respec your character stats.

To examine a Great Rune, head over to the Key Items page and scroll down to the Great Rune you want to review. It should be partially grayed out. From there, examine the item, and in the description section, you’ll learn which tower you need to visit and what area in the Lands Between you can find it.