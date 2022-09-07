How to enable 1440p output on PlayStation 5

Sony announced several long-promised features have arrived to the PlayStation 5, including enabling 1440p monitor support. 1440p is a type of video resolution that determines how many pixels are on screen via a vertical display. The more pixels, the better the resolution, and the better the resolution, the better the visuals on-screen look.

How to enable your PlayStation 5 to have 1440p output

Screenshot via Gamepur

Enabling 1440p on your PlayStation 5 is simple, but it requires a TV or monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz. In the Home Menu on your PS5, head to Settings. From Settings, scroll down and select Screen and Video. You then click on Video Output, and from there, you pick the Resolution option; 1440p should be one of the options. Below the Resolution option is a Test 1440p Output selection that you can click to test 1440p on your PS5. Your PS5 will report if your TV or monitor cannot support 1440p. Most modern TVs can support 1440p, but you may have to buy 1440p 144hz HDMI Cables to connect your PS5 to your TV to get 1440p running.

Difference between 1440p and 4K

1440p is a lower resolution than 4K. 4K offers a vertical resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, or higher, whereas 1440p only has a vertical resolution of around 2560 x 1440. PS5 also supports 4K, yet it only works on 4K TVs, and you need to have a 4K HDMI connecting your PS5 with your 4K TV. You also need to enable HDR to access 4K on your PS5, which you can do from the Video Output options in Screen and Video. However, 1440p is a much higher resolution than HD, which is typically around 1080p.

PlayStation Blog also reveals that the latest PS5 update will include YouTube Search through Voice Command, the launch of the PS Remote Play on the PS App, and Screen Share.