How to enable automatic and manual gear shifting in GRID Legends

Much like in other racing games, GRID Legends offers users the option to use either automatic or manual gear shifting. There are a number of different settings to choose from, but you’ll first need to know where to look, in order to change it. With that said, let’s take a look at how you can change the gear settings in GRID Legends.

To change the shift settings, you will need to go into either the Pause menu or the Setting tab at the Main Menu. From here, you will need go to ‘Difficulty’ tab in the Settings menu.

Once you have done that, look for the Transmission setting. Here, users will have the number of options at choose from. Players can choose from a number of options to choose from: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual Sequential with Clutch, Manual Sequential without the Clutch, Manual Individual with Clutch, or Manual Individual without the Clutch. There’s also a Clutch setting that’s closely related to the Transmission, entitled the Clutch Override.

This setting allows players to override the clutch, so that the user can build revs before re-engaging the clutch. To enable it, set this to ‘Enabled’

If the setting is set to any of the Manual settings, hit X/Square to lower the gear. To increase gears, hit A/X, depending on platform.