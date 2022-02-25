How to create new save files in GRID Legends

In GRID Legends, users can experience the excitement of Story mode, or the fast-paced Career mode as many times as possible. On top of that, users also have the option to unlock everything else all over again by getting rid of the old save file, and starting off with a fresh on. So, what can you do to wipe the old data and create new save files in GRID Legends? Let’s go over what you need to do.

There are a number of options at your disposal. To do this, go to the Main Menu, From here, scroll with LB/RB or L1/R1, until the Options section is found. Then, select the ‘Save Management’ tab.

After that’s done, players will have one of two options. Users can either choose the ‘Create New Save Game’ to wipe the current save completely, and start a brand new profile. This option will overwrite the current save file. Alternatively, the ‘Reset Progress’ will reset all progress made in game modes.

If you don’t want to wipe anything off your previous file, there is a different option. Alternatively, users could make an alternate account, such as a new Gamertag or PlayStation ID, to create a new save file there.