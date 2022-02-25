How mechanic upgrades work in GRID Legends

GRID Legends is a game that tries to give you the fantasy of being a part of a real-life racing team. The game allows you to use in-game credits to upgrade abilities that help you both on and off the track.

There are nine different skills broken up into three skill categories. The green category on the left affects the number of credits you earn during a race. The orange category in the middle affects XP gained during the race, as well as making it easier to buy car upgrades. The pink category on the right affects the sponsorship opportunities and objectives you complete during races.

Screenshot via Gamepur

In order to unlock the upgrade tree, you must first be Level 5. After you level up, navigate to the TEAM menu where you’ll find the three skill trees.

Recognition Tree

Perk title Perk effect REPAIR COST REDUCTION this will reduce the repair cost after races by 5% at level 1, 10% at level 2, and 15% at level 3. VEHICLE PURCHASE DISCOUNT this will reduce the cost of buying new cars in the store by 5% at level 1, 10% at level 2, and 15% at level 3. LOAN CUT REDUCTION this will increase winnings when you win an online race with a loan car by 5% at level 1, 10% at level 2, and 15% at level 3.

Performance Tree

Perk title Perk effect RACECRAFT MULTIPLIER Racecraft is the name of XP in GRID Legends. Racecraft is used to unlock car upgrades, as well as player level XP. This will increase by 5% at level 1, 10% at level 2, and 15% at level 3. VEHICLE UPGRADE DISCOUNT this will reduce the cost of buying individual car upgrades by 5% at level 1, 10% at level 2, and 15% at level 3. BOOST DURATION this will unlock the ability to use a nitrous boost during the race. The boost is 0.5 seconds at level 1, 1 second at level 2, and 1.5 seconds at level 3

Old Master Tree

Perk title Perk effect SPONSORSHIP OFFERS this tree will allow you to see more sponsor offers. You get 1 extra offer at level 1, 2 extra offers at level 2, and 3 extra offers at level 3.

SPONSORSHIP REQUIREMENTS Sponsors will ask you to complete specific objectives during races. this will reduce the numbers needed for sponsorship completion by 5% at level 1, 10% at level 2, and 15% at level 3. SPONSORSHIP PAYOUT this will increase the sponsor credit payout after every race by 5% at level 1, 10% at level 2, and 15% at level 3.

In order to purchase upgrades for the mechanic, you’ll need to navigate to the TEAM menu. Next, go down to the Mechanic Upgrades tab. You need to make sure you hold down the button for a few seconds to unlock the upgrade. All level 1 upgrades unlock at player level 5. All level 2 upgrades unlock at level 15. All level 3 upgrades unlock at level 35.