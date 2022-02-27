You’ve probably heard these things before you’ve seen them — giant walking mausoleums, stomping around in a valley somewhere, with secrets just begging to be found. However, you can’t jump up to the mausoleum normally, and there’s no platforms to springboard off of with Torrent. If you’re wondering how to get up there, look no further: here’s how to enter the walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring.

While they may look scary, and they can do some damage to you, the Mausoleums aren’t particularly threatening. Mount up on Torrent and ride near their feet — you should see some crystallized substance on the outside of the stone. One smack with your weapon is enough to shatter the substance, but there’s a lot of it. You will need to ride around all four legs and smash as many as you can.

Some Mausoleums, such as the one roaming in Liurnia Lake, can have the crystal substance on the building instead of the legs. If you don’t see crystals on the feet, you will have to find some way to navigate up on top of the Mausoleum itself, usually by waiting for it to path near a cliff of some kind. Be careful — even if you land on the Mausoleum, fall damage can still kill you.

Once you’ve smashed a good amount of the substance, the Mausoleum will shudder and start lowering itself to the ground — make sure you’re not under it when it does. Once settled, you are free to enter and claim your reward: a one time “respawn” of any Great Lord Rememberance, the item that grants you either a lot of Runes, or grants you unique boss weapons. You can only respawn a Rememberance one-time, even if you discover a new Mausoleum, so keep that in mind.