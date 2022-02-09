How to equip cards in Lost Ark

Lost Ark, a newly released MMORPG from developer Smilegate RPG and publisher Amazon Games, has a special card system in place that allows you to get some extra buffs. By equipping multiple cards from the same set, you get a multitude of effects that will help you out on your journey.

Card packs can be bought through the Lost Ark Shop or as drops from quests. Once you obtain a card pack, you can unpack it from your inventory and receive cards that way. After you receive some cards, head to your Card Catalog to see which kind of combos you can equip.

To access your Card Catalog, hit Alt + C on your keyboard. Alternatively, navigate to the bottom right of your screen and hit the “Roster” menu. Once here, you’ll see a tab for Card Catalog in the listed options. Click that to enter the Card Catalog.

When you’re in the Card Catalog menu, you can equip a card by dragging a card from the left and equipping it at one of the empty spaces on the right. You can see under the “Set Bonus” menu that the more cards of the same set you equip, the more buffs you get.

You can see which cards are from which set on the left side of the Card Catalog. (In the image above, you can see the six cards I have equipped are from The Way It Was set.)