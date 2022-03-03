After defeating your first Great Lord, be it Godrick the Grafted or Morgott the Omen King, you will receive their Great Rune, as well as any other items they may drop — usually a Remembrance and a hefty amount of Runes. Great Runes are dormant when you acquire them, requiring you to unlock their full potential by traveling to their Divine Towers and activating them. Once you’ve done that, however, you may not know how to equip Great Runes in Elden Ring, so read on to find out how.

You can equip Great Runes at any Site of Grace via the Great Runes option. You can only have one equipped, and each Great Rune has a different effect attached to it:

Godrick’s Great Rune : Increases all stats by a small amount.

: Increases all stats by a small amount. Great Rune of the Unborn : Allows you to respec your character at the Raya Lucaria Grand Library. This rune does not need activating or equipping.

: Allows you to respec your character at the Raya Lucaria Grand Library. This rune does not need activating or equipping. Radahn’s Great Rune : Boosts HP by 15%, and Stamina/FP by 12.5%.

: Boosts HP by 15%, and Stamina/FP by 12.5%. Morgott’s Great Rune: Boosts HP by a multiplicative 25% (applied after all other buffs.)

Once equipped, in order to activate the Great Rune you need to use one of your Rune Arc items. If you’ve played a previous Souls game, you can think of these like Humanities, Human Effigies, or Embers — spend an item to gain a passive buff. Once you die, however, the Great Rune is deactivated, and you’ll need to spend another Rune Arc to reactivate it.

Note: We know of the existence of at least four other Great Runes, but we aren’t sure what their effects are. This article will be updated with further Great Runes as exploration in Elden Ring continues.