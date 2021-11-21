How to evolve Bonsly into Sudowoodo in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll need to follow particular requirements if you want to evolve certain Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. For those on the hunt for a Sudowoodo, the only way to acquire it is by leveling up and evolving a Bonsly. Here’s what you need to know about evolving a Bonsly into Sudowoodo in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You don’t need a particular item or to hit a level with Bonsly to evolve it. Instead, it all comes down to making sure it can learn the move, mimic. If it doesn’t know the move Mimic, Bonsly won’t be able to evolve into a Sudowoodo.

You can teach Bonsly the move Mimic at level 16. After it learns the move, all you have to do at that point is to level it up one more time. When it reached that level, Bonsly evolves into Sudowoodo. However, if you have a Bonsly that’s gone past level 16 and doesn’t know Mimic, you’ll need to take it to the Move Tutor in Pastoria City. He can reteach Bonsly moves it forgot how to use. The Move Tutor requires a Heart Scale for every move taught to a Pokémon.

When you’re ready to breed Bonsly, you’ll need to use a Rock Incense on a Sudowoodo with another Sudowoodo or a Ditto.