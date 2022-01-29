There are plenty of Pokémon for you to find and capture in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The more you catch and encounter, the more details you can add to your Pokédex to increase your Star Rank and progress through the story. Bonsly is one the more tricky Pokémon to locate, but when you do find it, you’ll want to evolve it into Sudowoodo. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Bonsly into Sudowoodo in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Bonsly has a unique evolution requirement. You’ll need to make sure that Bonsly knows the move mimic. You do not need to meet any other requirement or need a particular item for it. So long as you have a Bonsly that knows mimic, you’re good to go. However, you need to make sure that you evolve Bonsly up to level 29. If it is not level 29, it cannot learn the attack mimic, which is different from previous games. You can quickly level up Bonsly by having it in your party or by having it battle against wild Pokémon. Another method is to give it Rare Candies or EXP candy.

Once Bonsly leans mimic, ensure it has the attack in its four moves. All you have to do now is evolve Bonsly, and it will become Sudowoodo.