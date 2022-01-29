Chansey is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus as you explore the Hisui region. You can catch it in the wild or evolve your Happiny into a Chansey. When evolving your Happiny, you’ll need to use an Oval Stone in the middle of the day for it to become Chansey. Like Happiny having a particular requirement, Chansey also has one to evolve into Blissey. This guide details how to evolve Chansey into Blissey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can only evolve Chansey into Blissey by increasing your friendship with it. Friendship is a hidden stat that slowly builds up as you spend time with the Pokémon and have it with you. The best way to quickly increase friendship with a Pokémon is to use it with your party during battles, have it in your party, collect resources with it, or give it EXP candy.

If you want to check your friendship with Chansey, you can take it to the Friendship Checker in Jubilife Village after you unlock it.

When Chansey reaches a high enough friendship, you’ll see the option to evolve it. You can evolve Chansey into Blissey at any time of the day when its friendship is high enough.