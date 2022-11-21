Charcadet is a unique Pokémon that you can find in the Paldea region. It’s making its debut to the series in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and tracking this Pokémon down will be difficult. It has a rare chance to spawn throughout the continent, so you’ll want to remain vigilant to add it to your Pokédex. This Pokémon does have two evolved forms. One of them is Armarouge. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Charcadet evolves into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need a special evolution item called Auspicious Armor. You can acquire the item from an NPC you can meet at Zapapico, a city on the east side of Paldea. You can get through the mountains by making your way over to Levincia, and then heading west through East Province Area Three. When you arrive to this location, speak with the person asking to make a trade at the center of town.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The person will be willing to trade your the Auspicious Armor evolution item for 10 Bronzor Fragments. You can gather up these fragments by defeating Bronzor you find throughout Paldea. We highly recommned making your way over to Asado Desert. In the northern area of this region, there will be a small series of ruins you can explore. Bronzor regularly spawn at this location, making it much easier to gather up the 10 Fragments. You acquire these fragments by catching or defeating them in combat. If you haven’t already, make sure catch at least one to add it to your Pokédex.

Once you have enough, return to Zapaico and speak with the NPC. They will trade you those fragments for the Auspicious Armor, and you can get it to any Charcadet you want to have it become Armarouge.